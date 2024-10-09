Myles Garrett Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Garrett (Achilles) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old defensive end has been playing through this Achilles issue for the last two weeks, so holding him out of Wednesday's practice is most likely precautionary. Garrett's participation Thursday and Friday will provide the best indication on whether the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year can continue playing through his Achilles injury in the Browns' Week 6 matchup against the Eagles.