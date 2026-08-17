Myles Garrett Injury: May not practice this week
Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Garrett may not participate in practice this week, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.
Garrett sat out last Tuesday's joint practice with the Cowboys due to swelling in his knee, and while he was spotted working on the side Thursday, he was a DNP for this past Saturday's preseason contest at Kansas City. The Rams will continue to take a cautious approach with their biggest offseason prize to ensure he's as healthy as possible for a Week 1 matchup with the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday, Sept. 10.
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