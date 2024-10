Garrett (Achilles) isn't expected to practice Wednesday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Garrett has been playing through this Achilles injury over the Browns' last three games, so it's no surprise that the All-Pro edge rusher isn't practicing Wednesday. He'll likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up for Cleveland's Week 5 matchup against the Commanders.