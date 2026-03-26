Myles Garrett News: Agrees to modify contract
Garrett and the Browns reached agreement Tuesday on a modified contract, ESPN.com's Field Yates reports.
Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the Browns have no plans to trade Garrett, even though these contract modifications make it easier to do so from a cap standpoint. It won't come as a huge surprise if the rebuilding franchise eventually trades its 30-year-old superstar, but the Browns did respond with a massive four-year extension when Garrett requested a trade in February 2025. Garrett then broke the single-season record for sacks (23) while playing for a team that went 5-12 and faced just 487 opponent pass attempts (third-fewest). Garrett's renegotiated contract crucially pushes the execution date for option bonuses in 2026-28 from late March to late August, reducing the current-year dead-cap charge associated with a potential trade.
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