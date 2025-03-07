Myles Garrett News: Both sides dug in on stances

The Browns remain unwilling to trade Garrett, with team owner Jimmy Haslam declining to speak to the pass rusher after his recent trade request, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The report adds that Garrett is "preparing to miss games" if he isn't traded, which isn't surprising given that the team won't even consider his trade request. Haslam's refusal to speak with Garrett, if accurate, only figures to make matters worse. This situation could get ugly, as Garrett's trade request seemingly is a product of frustration with the team/organization, not just an effort to get an extension or raise. He turned 29 in December and has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $125 million contract.