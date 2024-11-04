Myles Garrett News: Dominant effort in loss

Garrett had five tackles, 3.0 sacks and five quarterback hits in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Chargers in Week 9.

Garrett and his mates in the front seven rung up six sacks on the day, but the secondary let them down with blown coverages that led to two long touchdown throws from Justin Hebert. The three sacks were the first for Garrett since Week 4 and gave him 7.0 for the season.