Garrett (Achilles) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Commanders and is expected to play, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garrett was listed as DNP on Wednesday but got in a limited session Thursday before being upgraded to full Friday. Garrett has been playing through foot-related issues all year to this point but has eight QB hits, 4.0 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles through four contests.