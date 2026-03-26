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Myles Garrett News: No trade in the works

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 6:35pm

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Browns don't intend to trade Garrett, who agreed to restructure his contract earlier this week.

Schefter was told that the Browns are "100 percent not trading" the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. That won't necessarily stop other teams from calling, especially after Garrett's contract restructure fueled trade rumors. The restructure did a few different things with bonuses, including pushing back the execution dates for large option bonuses in 2026-28 -- an adjustment that makes it easier to spread Garrett's dead-cap charge across two seasons in the event of a trade. The Browns reportedly plan to keep him for now, but perhaps with the knowledge that another losing season could lead to Garrett asking out. He publicly requested a trade less than 14 months ago, in February of 2025, before signing a four-year extension in March of 2025.

Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns
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