Myles Garrett News: Officially dealt to Rams
Garrett has officially been traded to the Rams on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Garrett will bolster a win-now Rams team, while the rebuilding Browns get back Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick. The reigning NFL DPOY set the league record with 23.0 sacks in the 2025 regular season, and he should have even more opportunities to rush the passer on a Rams team that's expected to play with the lead much more often than the Browns have in recent years.
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