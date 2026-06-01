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Myles Garrett News: Officially dealt to Rams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Garrett has officially been traded to the Rams on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Garrett will bolster a win-now Rams team, while the rebuilding Browns get back Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick. The reigning NFL DPOY set the league record with 23.0 sacks in the 2025 regular season, and he should have even more opportunities to rush the passer on a Rams team that's expected to play with the lead much more often than the Browns have in recent years.

Myles Garrett
Los Angeles Rams
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