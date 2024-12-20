Fantasy Football
Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett News: Past back issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Garrett (back) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Garrett popped up on the Browns' injury report Thursday as a non-participant in practice due to a back issue. However, he returned to full practice Friday, appearing to have moved past the injury in time to play in Sunday's divisional matchup. Expect Garrett to cause problems for the Bengals' offensive line in Week 16.

Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns

