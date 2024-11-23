Myles Garrett News: Reaches double-digit sacks

Garrett recorded five tackles, 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble in Thursday's 24-19 win over Pittsburgh in Week 12.

Garrett was a disruptive force against Cleveland's arch-rival, increasing his 2024 sack total to 10.0, the seventh consecutive season with double-digit sacks. His strip-sack of Russell Wilson late in the second quarter led to a field goal, giving the Browns a 10-3 lead heading into halftime. It was his third forced fumble of the season.