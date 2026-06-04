Myles Garrett News: Restructures contract
Garrett is restructuring his contract with the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It sounds like there won't be much difference from Garrett's perspective, as most of the changes are intended to help the Rams with cap flexibility. He's entering the second season of a five-year, $204 million extension, coming off a 2025 campaign in which he somehow broke the single-season record for sacks (23.0) while playing for a five-win team. Garrett's new team came a few plays shy of the Super Bowl last season and now boasts arguably the strongest roster in the league.
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