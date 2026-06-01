Myles Garrett headshot

Myles Garrett News: Trade to Rams being finalized

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

The Browns are finalizing a trade Monday that will deal Garrett to the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Garrett, who tallied a career-high 23.0 sacks across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025, will reportedly be dealt to Los Angeles with Cleveland receiving defensive edge Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick and other draft compensation in return. The transaction is a substantial all-in maneuver by the Rams, as the team works to maximize the competitive window of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who inked a one-year extension in mid-May. Garrett remains one of the most impactful defensive players in the league and will arguably see his IDP fantasy prospects rise even further once the trade is finalized.

Myles Garrett
Los Angeles Rams
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