Myles Garrett News: Trade to Rams being finalized
The Browns are finalizing a trade Monday that will deal Garrett to the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Garrett, who tallied a career-high 23.0 sacks across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025, will reportedly be dealt to Los Angeles with Cleveland receiving defensive edge Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick and other draft compensation in return. The transaction is a substantial all-in maneuver by the Rams, as the team works to maximize the competitive window of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who inked a one-year extension in mid-May. Garrett remains one of the most impactful defensive players in the league and will arguably see his IDP fantasy prospects rise even further once the trade is finalized.
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