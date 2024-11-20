Myles Garrett News: Will be available Thursday
Garrett (hip) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Thursday's game versus the Steelers, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Garrett was limited at practice Wednesday after missing Tuesday's session entirely with a hip injury, but he's on track to play in Week 12 anyways. He's currently on pace for his seventh consecutive season with double-digit sacks, and Pittsburgh's offensive line has shown some vulnerability in pass protection this year.
