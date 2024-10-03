Myles Gaskin News: Back with Minnesota

The Vikings signed Gaskin to the practice squad Thursday.

Gaskin was let go from the active roster earlier Thursday to make room for tight end Robert Tonyan, but the former will stick around on the practice squad. Gaskin had played sparingly over the first four regular-season games as he was firmly behind Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler on the backfield depth chart. Over that span, Gaskin played 21 snaps (two on offense, 19 on special teams) and he turned his lone carry into minus-three yards.