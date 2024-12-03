Fantasy Football
Myles Gaskin

Myles Gaskin News: Cut loose by Minnesota again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 3:07pm

The Vikings cut Gaskin from the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Gaskin started the regular season on the Vikings' 53-man roster. He was released Oct. 29, but he opted to stick around in Minnesota on the practice squad. Gaskin could be invited back by the Vikings to the practice squad, but the veteran running back has the chance to explore his next options and catch on with a team in need of backfield depth.

Myles Gaskin
 Free Agent
