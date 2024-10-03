Myles Gaskin News: Gets let go

Gaskin was released by the Vikings on Thursday.

Gaskin appeared in all four games for Minnesota this season and spent time as a kick returner for the franchise. His exit comes as the team opted to sign Robert Tonyan to their active roster to bolster their tight end depth for Sunday's matchup with the Jets in London. Gaskin is a likely candidate to return to the team as a member of its practice squad where he's already spent some time last season and this season, as well.