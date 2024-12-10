Fantasy Football
Myles Gaskin headshot

Myles Gaskin News: Joins Jacksonville's practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 7:20am

Gaskin signed with the Jaguars' practice squad Tuesday.

The running back started the regular season on the Vikings' 53-man roster, got released Oct. 29 and stuck around on Minnesota's practice squad until Dec. 3, when he was cut loose. Gaskin carried the ball three times for minus-1 yards and added an 11-yard reception over his five appearances for the Vikings.

Myles Gaskin
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
