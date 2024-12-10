Myles Gaskin News: Joins Jacksonville's practice squad
Gaskin signed with the Jaguars' practice squad Tuesday.
The running back started the regular season on the Vikings' 53-man roster, got released Oct. 29 and stuck around on Minnesota's practice squad until Dec. 3, when he was cut loose. Gaskin carried the ball three times for minus-1 yards and added an 11-yard reception over his five appearances for the Vikings.
Myles Gaskin
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now