Myles Gaskin News: Retires from NFL
Gaskin announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, Andy Yamashita of the Seattle Times reports.
A seventh-round pick by the Dolphins in 2019, Gaskin spent his first four seasons with Miami and rushed 361 times for 1,355 yards and seven touchdowns across 38 regular-season games with the team before spending time with the Rams, Vikings, Ravens, Jaguars and Seahawks across the 2023-25 campaigns. Gaskin carried the ball just six times for five empty yards after leaving Miami.
Myles Gaskin
Free Agent
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