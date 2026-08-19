Myles Gaskin News: Retires from NFL

Gaskin announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, Andy Yamashita of the Seattle Times reports.

A seventh-round pick by the Dolphins in 2019, Gaskin spent his first four seasons with Miami and rushed 361 times for 1,355 yards and seven touchdowns across 38 regular-season games with the team before spending time with the Rams, Vikings, Ravens, Jaguars and Seahawks across the 2023-25 campaigns. Gaskin carried the ball just six times for five empty yards after leaving Miami.