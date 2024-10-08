Myles Gaskin News: Signed to Vikes' active roster

The Vikings signed Gaskin off the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction logs.

It's the second time this season that Gaskin has been signed to the active roster. He will provide some backfield depth in case Aaron Jones were to miss extended time due to a right hip injury he suffered in Sunday's win against the Jets. In that game, Gaskin played 10 snaps (four on offense, six on special teams) and recorded two carries for two yards and one catch for 11 yards.