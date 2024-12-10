Myles Gaskin News: Signs with practice squad
Gaskin signed with the Jaguars' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
The running back started the regular season on the Vikings' 53-man roster, got released Oct. 29 and stuck around on Minnesota's practice squad until Dec. 3, when he was cut loose. Gaskin carried the ball three times for -1 yard and no scores for the Vikings this year. Jacksonville has four healthy running backs on its depth chart, led by Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby.
Myles Gaskin
Free Agent
