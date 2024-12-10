Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Myles Gaskin headshot

Myles Gaskin News: Signs with practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Gaskin signed with the Jaguars' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The running back started the regular season on the Vikings' 53-man roster, got released Oct. 29 and stuck around on Minnesota's practice squad until Dec. 3, when he was cut loose. Gaskin carried the ball three times for -1 yard and no scores for the Vikings this year. Jacksonville has four healthy running backs on its depth chart, led by Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby.

Myles Gaskin
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now