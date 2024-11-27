Myles Harden Injury: Gets okay to practice again
Cleveland designated Harden (shin) for return to practice from its injured reserve list Wednesday.
Harden was placed on injured reserve shortly after sitting out in Week 1 and has missed the entire season since, but it now appears he could be available some time soon. The Browns will have 21 days to officially activate him before they'd have to put him back on injured reserve for the rest of the year.
