Harden was able to log limited practice sessions all week, a strong sign for the cornerback's chances of suiting up for Sunday's divisional contest. The 2024 seventh-round pick has yet to miss a game this season, and with an opportunity to play spoiler for the Steelers' AFC North title hopes, we will likely see Harden on the field Sunday. If the 24-year-old suffers a setback with his shoulder and is unable to take the field, Sam Webb will likely take over Harden's role as the slot cornerback for the Browns' defense.