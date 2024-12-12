Fantasy Football
Myles Harden Injury: Will come off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 5:34am

Harden (shin) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Harden, who hasn't played since Week 1, was designated to return Nov. 27. He's still in the 21-day window, but with Greg Newsome (hamstring) placed on injured reserve this week, there's a need for additional bodies in the secondary. Cameron Mitchell will start in place of Newsome, while Harden provides depth.

