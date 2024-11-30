Myles Harden Injury: Won't be activated off IR

Harden (shin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Broncos, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Harden was placed on injured reserve in early September. He was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, and while he was able to log limited practices all week, he hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to take the field Sunday. Harden's next chance to make his NFL regular-season debut will be Week 14 against the Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 8.