Myles Hinton headshot

Myles Hinton News: Getting reps at guard

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Hinton (back) is participating during the Eagles' OTAs, Glenn Erby of USA Today reports.

On paper, Hinton's length (6-foot-6, 34-inch arms) makes him better suited for work at tackle, but even still, his path to playing time might be clearer inside, given Philadelphia's offensive line personnel otherwise. Hinton figures to be a depth option if he can earn a spot on the 53-man roster for 2026.

Myles Hinton
Philadelphia Eagles
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