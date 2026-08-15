Myles Murphy Injury: Carted to locker room

Murphy (undisclosed) exited Saturday's practice early with cart assistance, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Murphy initially walked off the practice field before being driven to the locker room on a cart. The defensive end's injury remains undisclosed, and the cart could just be a precaution. If the starting defensive end did suffer a severe injury, Cashius Howell will likely see the majority of starting snaps at defensive end across from Boye Mafe.