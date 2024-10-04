Myles Murphy Injury: Could return in Week 5

Murphy (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.

Murphy has practiced in full all week after being designated to return from Cincinnati's injured reserve list Wednesday, so he could be making his 2024 debut Sunday. However, Murphy still needs to be activated to the Bengals' active roster by the time of Sunday's contest, and if he needs more time to recover from his knee injury, expect Cedric Johnson to serve as Cincinnati's top reserve left defensive end.