Myles Murphy Injury: Practice window opening this week

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Monday that the Bengals will open Murphy's (knee) 21-day practice window closer to Wednesday, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

The 2023 first-round pick began the Bengals' season on injured reserve due to a knee injury, but it now appears he's almost past the issue. Once Murphy's practice window is opened, Cincinnati will have 21 days to activate him to its active roster, or he'll revert back to the team's IR. Once Murphy returns to the field, he's expected to serve as a rotational defensive end.