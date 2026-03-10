Nahshon Wright headshot

Nahshon Wright News: Signs with New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Wright agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wright lands a one-year, $5.5 million max deal after a breakout season with the Bears. The 2021 third-round pick by the Cowboys finally got a chance to start in 2025, finishing the season with 80 tackles and11 passes defensed, including five interceptions. The cornerback also forced two fumbles and recovered three, a skill the Jets' defense sorely desires after bottoming the league in turnovers forced in 2025 (four). If Wright performs consistently with his new team, he will likely be looking at a substantially larger contract after the 2026 season.

Nahshon Wright
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nahshon Wright See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nahshon Wright See More
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
72 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 17
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
72 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
73 days ago
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Love Out, AJB In, Fannin Questionable
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Love Out, AJB In, Fannin Questionable
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
74 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 16 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 16 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
80 days ago