Nahshon Wright News: Signs with New York

Wright agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wright lands a one-year, $5.5 million max deal after a breakout season with the Bears. The 2021 third-round pick by the Cowboys finally got a chance to start in 2025, finishing the season with 80 tackles and11 passes defensed, including five interceptions. The cornerback also forced two fumbles and recovered three, a skill the Jets' defense sorely desires after bottoming the league in turnovers forced in 2025 (four). If Wright performs consistently with his new team, he will likely be looking at a substantially larger contract after the 2026 season.