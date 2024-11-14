Fantasy Football
Najee Harris headshot

Najee Harris Injury: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Harris (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Harris didn't practice Wednesday, but head coach Mike Tomlin downplayed the running back's absence, a notion supported by Harris' presence at Thursday's session. Per Saunders, Harris looked "just fine running the ball" during practice, though it remains to be seen if he'll be officially listed as a limited or full participant by the Steelers.

Najee Harris
Pittsburgh Steelers
