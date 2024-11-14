Najee Harris Injury: Back at practice

Harris (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Harris didn't practice Wednesday, but head coach Mike Tomlin downplayed the running back's absence, a notion supported by Harris' presence at Thursday's session. Per Saunders, Harris looked "just fine running the ball" during practice, though it remains to be seen if he'll be officially listed as a limited or full participant by the Steelers.