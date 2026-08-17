Najee Harris Injury: Could join Big Blue
Giants head coach John Harbaugh said that Harris (Achilles) looked good in Tuesday's workout, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Harbaugh noted that Harris wasn't in football shape following Tuesday's visit and that bringing in the 2021 first-rounder would "be a process." However, it appears the Giants are open to adding Harris, who continues to recover from a left Achilles tear that he sustained in September. It's unclear how much work Harris would see if he does join the Giants, given that the backfield features Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary.
Najee Harris
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Najee Harris See More
-
General NFL Article
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)Yesterday
-
Team Previews
AFC West Preview: 2026 Fantasy Impact of Coaching & Personnel Changes21 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
Scott Fish Bowl 16: Players with Video Game Potential to Target33 days ago
-
ADP Analysis
NFL Best Ball ADP Fallers: Buy or Sell the Dip?48 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: Market Audit on Broncos and Browns52 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Najee Harris See More