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Najee Harris Injury: Could join Big Blue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Giants head coach John Harbaugh said that Harris (Achilles) looked good in Tuesday's workout, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Harbaugh noted that Harris wasn't in football shape following Tuesday's visit and that bringing in the 2021 first-rounder would "be a process." However, it appears the Giants are open to adding Harris, who continues to recover from a left Achilles tear that he sustained in September. It's unclear how much work Harris would see if he does join the Giants, given that the backfield features Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary.

Najee Harris
 Free Agent
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