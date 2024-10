Harris (ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Harris usually rests Wednesday, but the running back's absence this time around was attributed to a ribs issue. Thursday's practice is thus slated to provide added context with regard to Harris' status for Sunday's game against the Jets. Meanwhile, fellow RB Jaylen Warren is not listed on the Steelers' Week 7 injury report.