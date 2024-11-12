Najee Harris Injury: Nursing ankle issue, should play

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Harris could be limited in practice this week due to an ankle injury, but the running back is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Harris is banged up coming out of a 28-27 win over the Commanders this past Sunday, when he matched his season high with 21 carries and gained 53 yards while scoring a touchdown. The Steelers are seemingly planning on taking it easy with Harris coming off the big workload, but assuming he puts in a full practice by Friday, he'll likely approach the matchup with Baltimore without an injury designation.