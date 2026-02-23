Najee Harris headshot

Najee Harris Injury: Progresses to running

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Harris has progressed to running at 15 mph on a treadmill in his recovery from a torn Achilles, agent Doug Hendrickson announced Monday on X.

In a video posted by Hendrickson, Harris is shown running with relative ease five months after suffering the injury that ended his 2025 season back in Week 3. Harris played last season on a one-year, $5.25 million deal, so he's again set to become a free agent next month. Prior to 2025, Harris had never missed a single at the NFL level. He turns 28 years old in two weeks.

Najee Harris
Los Angeles Chargers
