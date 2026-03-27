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Najee Harris Injury: Scheduled to visit with Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 11:42am

Harris (Achilles) plans to meet with the Raiders next Thursday, April 2, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Harris met with Seattle on Wednesday -- his first reported visit of free agency. He's six months removed from the Achilles tear that ended his 2025 campaign in Week 3, with not much hope of returning to Los Angeles after the Chargers signed Keaton Mitchell. The Seahawks might offer Harris an opportunity to compete for a starting job, whereas he'd merely provide depth behind Ashton Jeanty in Las Vegas. Regardless of where he signs, the 28-year-old Harris will face a difficult path back to fantasy relevance, rehabbing from an injury that's notoriously tough on running backs.

Najee Harris
 Free Agent
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