Najee Harris Injury: Signing with Big Blue
Harris (Achilles) signed a one-year deal with the Giants on Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
The Giants were clearly convinced of Harris' progress in his Achilles rehab after the veteran visited with the team on Monday. He's now set to join the backfield headlined by Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy. Harris is well-regarded for his blitz pickup and short-yardage ability, which could complicate the snaps projection for the Giants' young backfield duo even if Harris himself is not a featured part of the offense.
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