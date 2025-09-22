Harris will need to undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season due to the severity of the injury he suffered Week 3 against Denver. The 27-year-old running back inked a one-year contract with Los Angeles for the 2025 campaign, positioning him to hit free agency next offseason. With Harris done for the year, rookie first-round pick Omarion Hampton becomes clearly entrenched as the No. 1 backfield option for a high-scoring Chargers' offense, and 2024 sixth-rounder Kimani Vidal becomes a likely candidate to be brought off the practice squad as additional depth alongside return-game specialist Hassan Haskins.