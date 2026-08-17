Najee Harris headshot

Najee Harris Injury: Visiting with Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 9:22am

Harris (Achilles) visited the Giants on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The veteran is visiting a team for the first time since the spring, when he met with both the Raiders and Seahawks. Harris is working his way back from an Achilles tear that ended his 2025 season in Week 3. The Giants have plenty of youth in their running back room with Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy, along with the seasoned Devin Singletary. Harris is two years removed from notching his fourth 1,000-yard season as a pro.

Najee Harris
 Free Agent
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