Najee Harris News: Clear for Week 11

Harris (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Meanwhile, fellow running back Jaylen Warren is listed as questionable after logging no practice reps Thursday and returning to the field as limited Friday. If Warren is inhibited or even inactive Sunday, Harris would be Pittsburgh's unquestioned top backfield option versus a Baltimore defense that has stymied opposing RBs to the tune of 3.23 yards per carry (2nd) this season.