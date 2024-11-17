Najee Harris News: Falls short of 100 yards Sunday

Harris carried the ball 18 times for 63 yards and caught four of five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 18-16 win over the Ravens.

The running back had his second straight quiet performance on the ground, but Harris made up for it somewhat by catching more than three passes for the first time since Week 3. The Steelers have a slate of potentially tough run defenses down the stretch, so Harris' three straight 100-yard efforts prior to Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye might end up being his high-water mark for the season. On the other hand, he'll be facing a Browns defense in Week 12 that just got steamrolled by Taysom Hill for 138 yards and three TDs.