Najee Harris headshot

Najee Harris News: Finds new home with Chargers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 7:03pm

The Chargers are slated to sign Harris to a one-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It's worth up to $9.25 million. With J.K. Dobbins' contract expired and Gus Edwards recently released, the Chargers were in dire need of a running back. They've found one in Harris, who Chargers OC Greg Roman knows well from their time together in the AFC North. Since being selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 Draft, Harris has started all 68 regular-season games, a rarity for running backs in this day and age. While Harris lacks big-play ability and efficiency and doesn't do much in the pass game, he makes up for it with toughness and availability. Harris averaged a subpar 3.9 yards per carry on 1,097 rushing attempts in four seasons with the Steelers and rushed for over 1,000 yards on each occasion. Look for Harris to be coach Jim Harbaugh's new lead back in Los Angeles.

