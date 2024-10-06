Najee Harris News: Gets 16 touches in Week 5 loss

Harris rushed 14 times for 42 yards and caught both of his targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Harris handled 16 touches while Aaron Shampklin and Jonathan Ward combined for six touches in a Pittsburgh backfield operating without Jaylen Warren (knee) and Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle). Warren and Patterson are both more fluid pass catchers than Harris, but Harris stepped up in that regard Sunday, leading Pittsburgh's unimpressive passing attack in receiving yards. The power back plodded to just 3.0 yards per carry but picked up a key fourth-and-1 with a one-yard run in the fourth quarter, extending a drive that ended with a go-ahead Pat Freiermuth touchdown catch. Harris should continue to get the majority of touches in Pittsburgh's backfield against the Raiders in Week 6, even if Warren and Patterson are ready to return.