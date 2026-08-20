Najee Harris News: Looks good at practice

Harris (Achilles) is participating in live drills Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Harris hasn't played since Week 3 of the 2025 season due to a torn Achilles. He signed a one-year contract with the Giants on Tuesday and looked good physically while participating in practice Thursday, per Raanan. It's a positive sign that Harris is already working in live drills with his new team, but he will still need to earn a roster spot in a backfield that also includes Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary.