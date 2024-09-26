Najee Harris News: Ready for Week 4 contest

Harris, who was rested Wednesday, returned to a full practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Harris was spotted wearing a sling around his right arm/elbow in the Steelers' locker room Monday, but after getting a maintenance day Wednesday and then practicing fully Thursday, the running back evidently doesn't carry any injury concerns ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts. The same can't been said for Jaylen Warren (knee), who missed his second straight session, and thus looks iffy for Week 4 at this stage. If Warren is unavailable this weekend, Cordarrelle Patterson would be in line to pick up added complementary snaps behind Harris, with Jonathan Ward and Aaron Shampklin candidates to be elevated from Pittsburgh's practice squad.