Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Najee Harris headshot

Najee Harris News: Role decreases against Ravens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Harris rushed the ball nine times for 42 yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Ravens. He did not record a catch on one target.

Harris took a surprising secondary role to Jaylen Warren in the contest, as he had nine touches compared to Warren's 17. It's unclear whether that was due to his recent ineffectiveness -- he's averaged only 3.2 yards per carry since Week 10 -- or because of a miscue in Pittsburgh's Week 15 loss to the Eagles. Regardless of the explanation, Harris has 16 total touches in his last two games, making it difficult to trust his role in a Week 17 showdown with the Chiefs.

Najee Harris
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now