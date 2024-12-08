Najee Harris News: Touchdown saves day

Harris rushed the ball 16 times for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Browns.

The Steelers had a mediocre day offensively, with nearly all of their skill-position players posting modest stat lines. Harris was no exception, as he managed only 3.3 yards per carry despite tallying a 20-yard gain for the second consecutive game. Even with the inefficiency, Harris still managed a decent fantasy performance thanks to a one-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. Since Russell Wilson has taken over under center, Harris has four trips to the end zone in seven contests, though he's failed to reach 80 yards on the ground in five straight matchups.