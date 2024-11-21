Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Najee Harris headshot

Najee Harris News: Tough sledding on 18 touches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Harris rushed 16 times for 41 yards and brought in both targets for 13 yards in the Steelers' 24-19 loss to the Browns on Thursday night.

The Browns' defense came into the night with some extreme home/road splits against the run, and Cleveland's typically stout work against opposing ground attacks at Huntington Bank Field continued to Harris' detriment Thursday. The fourth-year pro was constantly stymied at or near the line of scrimmage, with his longest run going for a modest 11 yards. Harris' yardage total was his lowest since Week 4, but he should have a good opportunity to bounce back in a Week 13 road matchup against a more giving Bengals defense on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Najee Harris
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now