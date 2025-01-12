Fantasy Football
Nakobe Dean

Nakobe Dean Injury: Done for rest of Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Dean (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's NFC wild-card game versus the Packers.

Dean went down with a knee injury in the second quarter, ultimately requiring a cart to get to the locker room. The linebacker compiled a team-high six total tackles before leaving the game. In the his absence, Oren Burks and Jeremiah Trotter will see an uptick in usage at interior linebacker.

Nakobe Dean
Philadelphia Eagles
