Nakobe Dean Injury: Done for rest of Sunday
Dean (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's NFC wild-card game versus the Packers.
Dean went down with a knee injury in the second quarter, ultimately requiring a cart to get to the locker room. The linebacker compiled a team-high six total tackles before leaving the game. In the his absence, Oren Burks and Jeremiah Trotter will see an uptick in usage at interior linebacker.
