Nakobe Dean headshot

Nakobe Dean Injury: Estimated as DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Dean (groin) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation.

Dean played 40 defensive snaps and recorded six total tackles in Sunday's blowout win over the Cowboys; however, Monday's estimated DNP suggests he picked up a groin injury in the process. The Georgia product likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation either Tuesday or Wednesday in order to suit up for Thursday night's matchup against the Commanders.

Nakobe Dean
Philadelphia Eagles
